Khayyam Intl. Exhibition of Photography goes to Sabzevar 

TEHRAN – A selection of top works displayed during the 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography is showcasing at an exhibition in the northeastern town of Sabzevar.

The exhibition was previously held in ten other cities, the latest of which was organized in collaboration with the Zuri-Beltza Photographic Association in the Spanish city of Bilbao, the director of the exhibition, Ali Samei, said in a press release on Monday.

The exhibit will continue Sabzevar’s Talare Shahr until July 22, however, the tour will continue in several other cities.

The 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography was first opened at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran in January. It toured several Iranian cities and later was taken to Konya in Turkey and Bilbao in Spain.

Iran’s Focus Photo Club organizes the exhibition annually with the help of the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and FIAP.

The Khayyam exhibit aims to elevate the art of photography and provide facilities for more interaction between Iranian and world photographers.

Photo: A poster for the 6th Khayyam International Exhibition of Photography in Sabzevar.

RM/MMS/YAW