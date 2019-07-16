Parisian art center exec Benedicte Alliot visits Tehran 

TEHRAN – The director-general of France’s Cite internationale des arts in Benedicte Alliot is in Tehran to hold meetings with a number of Iranian cultural officials.

On the first leg of her visit, Alliot met Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini in Tehran on Monday, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

“Remarkable affinity with arts is a common ground between Iran and France,” Hosseini said at the meeting.

“Iran’s profound culture is a great world heritage; a good example for this fact is Persian poet Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh,” he added.

“Iran has the 6th place among 100 countries participating in the Cite Internationale des Arts,” she mentioned.

The Cité internationale des arts, which is an artist-in-residence building accommodating artists of all specialties and nationalities, is home to numerous Iranian artists. The center founded in 1965 encourages cross-cultural dialogue and provides a place for artists from across the world to promote their countries’ art and culture.

For her part, Alliot also praised Iranian artist for their high international status and expressed her hope that their activities at the Parisian center would help promote Iranian art and culture in the world.

Photo: Cite internationale des arts director-general Benedicte Alliot (L) and Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini meet in Tehran on July 15, 2019. (Honaronline/Gata Ziatabari)

