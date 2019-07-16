Iran’s Moradi wins silver at World Para Powerlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Nader Moradi from Iran claimed a silver medal at the Nur-Sultan 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Tuesday.

Chinese powerlifter Peng Hu delivered a power performance to claim World Championships title in the men’s up to 72kg thanks to a 209kg lift.

Moradi managed to lift 202kg and won a silver medal and bronze medal went to Nigerian representative Nnamdi Innocent who lifted 190kg.

Moradi had won a gold medal in the men's 60 kg weight class at the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games in London.

Iran’s Amir Jafari Arangeh won a bronze medal on Monday in the men's up to 65kg.

All eyes are on the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan as the strongest Paralympians fight for the World Para Powerlifting Championships title between 13-20 July.

A total of 441 athletes from 78 nations aim to win one of the 20 gold medals up for grabs.

The IPC Powerlifting World Championships, is an event organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Competitors with a physical disability compete, and in a few events athletes with an intellectual disability compete. First held in 1994, the competition is held every four years.