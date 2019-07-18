Solhipour claims gold, Gharibshi seizes silver at World Para Powerlifting

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes claimed a gold and a silver medal at the Nur-Sultan 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Thursday.

Iran’s Hamed Solhipour snatched a gold medal in the men's up to 97kg thanks to his 235kg lift.

Chinese powerlifter Panpan Yaan clinched a silver with 227kg and bronze medal went to Colombian Fabio Torres who lifted 225kg.

In the men's up to 107kg, Aliakbar Gharibshi from Iran took a silver medal with 240kg.

The gold medal went to Mongolian Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar with 247kg.

Mexican representative Jose De Jesus Castillo claimed a bronze medal with 235kg.

A total of 441 athletes from 78 nations aim to win one of the 20 gold medals up for grabs.

The IPC Powerlifting World Championships, is an event organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Competitors with a physical disability compete, and in a few events athletes with an intellectual disability compete. First held in 1994, the competition is held every four years.