Iran’s Rostami takes gold at World Para Powerlifting C’ships

TEHRAN – Rouhollah Rostami claimed a gold medal at the Nur-Sultan 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Tuesday.

The 2012 Paralympics silver-medalist won a gold medal in the men's up to 80kg thanks to his 236kg lift.

Xiaofei Gu from China claimed the silver medal with 227kg and the bronze medal went to Egyptian powerlifter Mohamed Elelfat who lifted 225kg.

Amir Jafari Arangeh in the men's up to 65kg and Nader Moradi in the men’s up to 72kg have already won a bronze and silver medal respectively.

All eyes are on the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan as the strongest Paralympians fight for the World Para Powerlifting Championships title between 13-20 July.

A total of 441 athletes from 78 nations aim to win one of the 20 gold medals up for grabs.

The IPC Powerlifting World Championships, is an event organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Competitors with a physical disability compete, and in a few events athletes with an intellectual disability compete. First held in 1994, the competition is held every four years.