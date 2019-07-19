Siamand Rahman takes gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships

TEHRAN - The world's strongest Paralympian Siamand Rahman claimed a gold medal at the Nur-Sultan 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Friday.

Rahman, who holds the world record of 310kg in the men´s over 107kg, lifted 265kg to win his third successive gold medal in the world championships.

His countryman Mansour Pourmirzaei was a distant runner-up with 236kg, bettering third-placed Faris Al Ageeli from Iraq by 1kg.

Iran wrapped up the competitions with three gold medals, three silvers and one bronze.

A total of 441 athletes from 78 nations competed at World Para Powerlifting Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The IPC Powerlifting World Championships, is an event organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Competitors with a physical disability compete, and in a few events athletes with an intellectual disability compete. First held in 1994, the competition is held every four years.