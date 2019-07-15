Iran’s Jafari wins bronze at World Para Powerlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Amir Jafari Arangeh from Iran claimed a bronze medal at the Nur-Sultan 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships on Monday.

The Iranian athlete finished in third place with 197kg in the Men's Up to 65kg.

Jafari cleared the bar at 193kg and failed in his third attempt for 201kg.

Malaysia's Bonnie Gustin won the gold medal with 207 and Algeria´s Hocine Bettir claimed the silver with 194kg.

All eyes are on the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan as the strongest Paralympians fight for the World Para Powerlifting Championships title between 13-20 July.

A total of 441 athletes from 78 nations aim to win one of the 20 gold medals up for grabs.

The IPC Powerlifting World Championships, is an event organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Competitors with a physical disability compete, and in a few events athletes with an intellectual disability compete. First held in 1994, the competition is held every four years.