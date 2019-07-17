92,000 home-based businesses created nationwide

TEHRAN – Some 92,000 home-based businesses have been created across the country over the past [Iranian calendar] year (ended March 20), Mohammad Shariatmadari, the cooperatives, labor and social welfare minister, has said.

Some 270,000 individuals have received licenses to launch a home-based business in various occupations during the past year, of them 92,000 have so far started businesses, he stated.

He went on to say that 13,000 business plans have been visited by related bodies and 400 exhibitions were launched nationwide to represent domestic products of such businesses, YJC reported on Wednesday.

“This year, we plan to link home-based jobs to the market and take actions toward facilitation of branding and marketing for them,” he concluded.

