Spanish festival picks six films from Iran 

TEHRAN – The Elche International Independent Film Festival has picked one fiction and six animations from Iran to screen during its 2019 edition, which opened in the Spanish city on Friday, the organizers announced.

The film in the fiction category is “In Perspective” by Arshia Zeinali. It is a story about humans or human beings that takes place in an inappropriate place and time.

“The Window” by Hamidreza Saket, and “CycLove” by Seyyed Emad Karimifard are two of the animations.

Also included are “Win and Lose” by Mohammad-Sadeq Hosseinpur, “Tears of Rain” by Esmaeil Abbasi, “On the Cover” by Yeganeh Moqaddam and “Cinderella” by Ali Adil.

“The Window” depicts a boy in the dark of the day who suddenly celebrates his birthday.

“CycLove” shows a young boy who is struggling to come back to his mistress. But towards the end of his way, he becomes weary, and in the end, the girl returns.

“Win and Lose” tells the story of two boys from two countries who are involved in the war. They are volleyball players who play behind barbed wire.

“Tears of Rain” depicts the confrontation between man, animals and nature.

“On the Cover” is about a nature photographer who enters a forest, and to his surprise, all the animals begin to pop up in front of his camera just to have their image on the cover of a magazine.

“Cinderella” talks about some issues of violence against women in three minutes.

The festival will be running until July 26.

Photo: A scene from “Win and Lose” by Mohammad-Sadeq Hosseinpur.

