Leader condoles demise of Hojatoleslam Haeri

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed sorrow over the passing away of Hojatoleslam Seyyed Alireza Haeri.

In a message on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei voiced condolences to the family, scientific colleagues and followers of Seyyed Alireza Haeri, who recently chaired the Encyclopedia of Islamic Jurisprudence institute.

In his message, the Leader appreciated the cleric’s scientific services, which would remain as a worthy legacy for those who are following his path.

