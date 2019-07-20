15,000 residential units to be constructed for the deprived

TEHRAN – The Welfare Organization and Khatam ol-Anbia Central Headquarters have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build 15,000 housing units for those under the Organization’s coverage.

As per the MOU, 15,000 underprivileged families will become house owners.

To empower the vulnerable groups of the society, including, financially struggling families, female heads of households or persons with disabilities, provision of housing is of great importance, the Welfare Organization’s head, Vahid Qobadi-Dana said.

Pointing out that so far 110,000 residential units have been provided to those covered by the organization, he added that some 50,000 other houses are under construction.

Some 113,000 families are waiting to receive the houses, he further noted, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

Referring to the plan to provide families with two or more disabled members, he said that some 6,250 families have become house owners so far through the plan, and some 6,500 houses will soon be completed thanks to the participation of benefactors.

