IRCS rescues over 3,800 from death in month

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has saved some 3,878 individuals from June 21 to July 20 within the framework of a national rescue and relief scheme, IRCS director has said.

The national rescue and relief scheme aims at performing relief and rescue operations over a period of 94 days to help victims and the injured in natural disasters and accidents nationwide during summer vacations, Morteza Salimi said, IRNA reported on Saturday.

“To implement the scheme, some 559 fixed stations and 729 mobile stations are offering rescue services in different parts of the country.”

During the aforementioned period, some 4,429 relief and rescue operations have been made to rescue people in both natural disasters and accidents happened due to human errors, he added.

He went on to say that 49 percent of the operations conducted for traffic-related accidents, 5 percent for drowning incidents and 6 percent for the mountain climbing ones.

IRCS forces have provided various relief services to 12,374 people nationwide, he added.

“Some 375 operations also have been made to save 423 people from car rollovers, car fire and such happenings.”

There are 1,062 ambulances and nearly 5,000 other rescue vehicles and facilities has been on duty to provide rescue and medical services to the people during their summer trips, he concluded.

FB/MG