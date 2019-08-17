IRCS rescues some 29,000 from death in summer

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has rescued 28,947 individuals from death since the beginning of summer (June 22), within the framework of the national rescue and relief scheme, IRCS director Morteza Salimi has said.

The national rescue and relief scheme aims at performing relief and rescue operations over a period of 94 days to help victims and the injured in natural disasters and accidents nationwide during summer vacations.

Meanwhile, 8,865 operations have been made to rescue people whether in natural disasters or accidents happened due to human errors, he added.

Various relief services have been offered to 28,947 people nationwide, 9,041 of them have been provided with outpatient care, while 4,874 individuals were hospitalized, he noted, Mehr reported on Saturday.

He went on to explain that 49 percent of the operations were conducted for traffic-related accidents, 5 percent for drowning incidents and 5.5 percent for mountain climbing ones.

He added that 718 operations were also made to rescue 978 people from car rollovers, car fires and traffic-related accidents.

FB/MG