IRCS rescues over 37,000 from death during summer

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has rescued 37,536 individuals in natural disasters or accidents happened due to human errors since the beginning of summer (June 22), within the framework of the national rescue and relief scheme, IRCS director Morteza Salimi has said.

The national rescue and relief scheme aims at performing relief and rescue operations over a period of 94 days to help victims and the injured in natural disasters and accidents nationwide during summer vacations.

“Some 37,536 people nationwide have received relief and rescue services, 13,283 of whom have been provided with outpatient care,” Salimi said, Mehr reported on Saturday.

He went on to conclude that 10,209 people have been saved from traffic-related accidents, drowning and mountain climbing incidents.

FB/MG