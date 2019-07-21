Iran defend title at Indoor Hockey Asia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team won the title of the Indoor Hockey Asia Cup for the eighth time on Sunday.

The Iranian team defeated Kazakhstan 10-0 in the final match in Chonburi, Thailand.

Iran defeated Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, the Philippine and Uzbekistan en route to the final.

Earlier on the day, Malaysia claimed a bronze medal after defeating Uzbekistan 6-3.

On Saturday, Iran’s women’s team finished in sixth place.

The ASHF Indoor Asia Cup is an international men's and women's indoor field hockey tournament governed by the Asian Hockey Federation (ASHF).

It was introduced in 2008 for men's competition and the women's competition was added a year later in 2009.