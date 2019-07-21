Prometheus Theater to perform “Hippolytus” at Arcate d’arte Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian troupe Prometheus Theater will be performing their latest production “Hippolytus” during the Arcate d’arte Festival in the Italian city of Bergamo on Friday, the organizers have announced.

Farzad Amini is the director of the troupe and a cast composed of Hadis Bahrami-Yarahmadi, Bahram Abassifar, Zahra Suri, Raha Soleimani, Rozita Sabzeqabaei, Ali Tarimi and Niayesh Nahavandi.

“Hippolytus” is the Ancient Greek tragedy of Euripides, in which Hippolytus’ stepmother Phaedra falls in love with him.

The play represents a lucid image of depravity and its social consequences. Hippolytus is the symbol of a human chivalry destined to fail in a society, in which everyone pursues their own individual satisfaction.

Amini will also hold a session to discuss the topic “Tragedy and Tragic Body”.

“The tragic body of the actor for me is the modern expression of the spirit of tragedy and the theater is the instrument to operate on the ‘form’,” Amini said in a statement published by the festival’s organizers.

The Arcate d’arte Festival is organized every year by the Teatro Tascabile di Bergamo, which was founded in 1973 by Renzo Vescovi.

The festival opened on June 1 and will run until August 31.

Photo: A member of Iranian director Farzad Amini’s troupe Prometheus Theater acts in a scene from Euripides’ “Hippolytus” at Tehran’s Hafez Hall on June 29, 2016. (Mehr/Babak Borzuyeh)

MMS/YAW