Iranian para athletes win medals at Polish Open Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Iranian sportspersons claimed four medal at the Bydgoszcz 2019 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Amir Khosravani won a gold medal at the Long Jump M T11-13 with 7.09 meters.

Cuban Luis Felipe Gutierrez Rivero claimed a silver medal with 6.85 meters and the bronze medal went to Ronan Pallier from France with a 6.26 meters jump.

Ozra Mahdavikia took a gold medal at the Javelin W K F12-13.40.46.64 with a throw of 35.04 meters.

Katarzyna Piekart and Faustyna Kotlowska from Poland claimed silver and bronze medals with 33.92 and 26.57 meters, respectively.

Ali Shamshiri also claimed a gold medal at the Discus M F11-13. He finished in first place with a throw of 43.22 meters.

Poland’s Marek Wietecki (41.96m) and Yury Buchkou from Belarus (38.17m) won silver and bronze medal respectively.

Shamshiri had also won a bronze medal at the Shot Put M F11-13.

Nasser Hassanpour claimed a gold medal at the 200 m M T12-13 – 1 with a time of 24.59 seconds.

Poland’s Przemysław Mlynski won silver with 28.43 seconds.

Sajad Nikparast seized a bronze medal at the Javelin M F12-13 with a 56.83 throw.

Marek Wietecki from Poland won the gold medal with 58.02 meters and the silver medal went to Cuban thrower Uliser Aguilera Cruz who threw 56.84 meters.

Bydgoszcz in Poland made its debut on the World Para Athletics Grand Prix circuit from Friday to Sunday as around 320 Para athletes from nearly 40 countries lined up for the penultimate Grand Prix of the season.

The three-day meeting took place at the city’s Zdzisław Krzyszkowiak stadium – last month the venue was also announced as the host for the 2020 Para Athletics European Championships.