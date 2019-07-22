Tehran theater to host “The Man-Trash” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Amir Ramezani plans to stage Romanian-French playwright Matei Visniec’s play “Deconstructed Theater or the Man-Trash” at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater on July 28.

Written in 1993, the texts in the play are a collection of dialogues and monologues without any order as theatrical modules.

The pieces are parts of an original material as are the pieces of a broken mirror that needs to be repaired. The director tries to put the pieces together and every time the result is a new story. It also gives the director absolute freedom.

Mehdi Radinkhah, Siamak Soltani, Fariba Saremi, Sima Najafizadeh and Darya Vahab are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until August 21.

Photo: A poster for the play “Deconstructed Theater or the Man-Trash” Iranian director Amir Ramezani will stage in Tehran next week.

