Leader names new heads for two charity bodies

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed new heads for the Mostazafan Foundation of the Islamic Revolution and the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee.

In two separate decrees on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said Parviz Fattah would replace Mohammad Saeedikia as the head of the Mostazafan Foundation for a five-year term. He also named Morteza Bakhtiari as the new head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, IRNA reported.

Bakhtiari replaced Fattah, who served as the head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, Iran’s largest charity organization.

Fattah also served as energy minister under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and as a local commander in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The Leader also thanked Saeedikia for his services and appointed him as the new chairman of the board of trustees of the Mostazafan Foundation. The Imam Khomeini Relief Committee was established in March 1979 based on a decree by Imam Khomeini as a charity organization to provide assistance and support to the poor.

The body mainly relies on donations by people although it also receives some funding from the administration as well.

MH/PA