Iran proved it is firm to respond to any adventurous act, Hatami says

TEHRAN – Seizure of the British-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf proved that the Islamic Republic of Iran possesses the willpower to respond to any adventurous act, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Monday.

When the British government seized a tanker carrying Iran’s oil, “we immediately confronted their illegal action in the Persian Gulf, and this means that we have the resolve and power that are needed to respond to any threat,” Mehr quoted Hatami as saying.

Iranian forces late on Friday impounded a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for involvement in an accident with an Iranian fishing boat, after the tanker ignored distress calls.

Allah-Morad Afifipour, head of Ports and Maritime Organization in southern Hormozgan Province, said on Saturday that the 30,000-ton Stena Impero tanker had collided with a fishing boat on its route, adding that according to law, after an accident it is necessary that the causes are investigated.

MH/PA