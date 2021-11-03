IRGC Navy aborts U.S. move to steal Iranian oil in Oman Sea

TEHRAN – The national TV announced on Wednesday at noon time that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy reclaimed a cargo of oil that U.S. forces had stolen from a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman.

U.S. forces confiscated the oil tanker, transferred its cargo to another tanker, and directed it towards an unknown destination.

Servicemen from the IRGC Navy took the control of the oil tanker by landing on the tanker’s dock in a heliborne operation and redirected it to the Iranian territorial waters.

U.S. forces, using helicopters and warships, tried hard to redirect the ship but they failed as they faced bravery demonstrated by the IRGC personnel, the TV said.

In another attempt, U.S. forces tried to change the route of the ship by blocking its path through warships but they failed again.

The tanker is now in the Iranian waters in the Sea of Oman.

Reportedly, the incident happened on October 25.

Late on Wednesday, the IRGC released detailed footage of its confrontation against the act of piracy.

The footage depicts the incident in great detail, first showing the IRGC Navy's intelligence command and intelligence gathering network detecting the vessel laden with the stolen crude.

The IRGC Navy is subsequently seen dispatching its rapid reaction units to the area to seize back the cargo.

The commandos then engage in a heliborne operation, which features their aircraft landing on the second vessel.

The Navy's drone units, speedboats, and other vessels are, meanwhile, seen assisting the operation, Press TV reported.

USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), two American destroyers, are then seen approaching second tanker to prevent its recapture, but are warned away by the IRGC Navy.

The footage relayed from the operation, meanwhile, depicts the involved American vessels and their crew in striking detail.

A statement issued by the IRGC public relations office said after the heliborne operation, the U.S. forces started pursuing the second vessel using several helicopters and warships. They, however, stopped short of capturing it.

The U.S. forces then dispatched more warships to block the vessel that was carrying the stolen crude. "The Americans [though] decided against continuing the operation and left the area after understanding the brave and ardent fighters of the IRGC Navy's readiness and resolve for confronting whatever adventurism and threat against the interests of the Iranian nation," the statement added.

Thanking the IRGC for the successful operation, Oil Minister Javad Owji said "Iran's enemies" had resorted to the act of piracy after realizing that the Islamic Republic was determined to export its fuel, despite the United States' sanctions targeting the country.