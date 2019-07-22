JCPOA parties to hold emergency meeting on July 28

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the remaining parties to the JCPOA - the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal - will hold an emergency joint commission meeting in Vienna on July 28.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the meeting will be attended by foreign ministry political directors and Helga Schmid, secretary general of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The remaining parties to the agreement are Iran, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. The U.S. left the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The meeting is taking place as Iran is limiting its nuclear commitments in retaliation for the U.S. exit of the deal and a failure by the remaining parties to protect Iran from Washington’s sanctions.

Mousavi said the JCPOA signatories believe that it is a proper decision to hold such a meeting prior to the meeting of the foreign ministers.

“This meeting is not an alternative to the coming meeting of the foreign ministers. It is an opportunity to raise issues and become better prepared for the meeting of ministers,” Mousavi explained.

PA/PA