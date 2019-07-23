ICCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Turkmenistan in early Aug.

TEHRAN - Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) plans to send a trade delegation to attend Turkmenistan’s first Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) which is due to be held in Awaza on August 11-12.

As reported by ICCIMA portal, senior officials and economic representatives from Turkmenistan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Iran will attend the event and various trade fairs, exhibitions, multilateral and bilateral talks are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of CEF.

The Iranian delegation will be comprised of representatives of the country’s private sector active in a variety of areas including transportation (especially sea transport), tourism, food industry, energy, construction materials, mining and joint ventures.

In late June, the Turkmen Ambassador to Tehran Ahmad Ghorbanov held talks with ICCIMA’s Deputy Head for International Affairs Mohammadreza Karbasi to discuss Iran’s presence in CEF.

An exhibition of business and trade capabilities of the Caspian Sea littoral states is also among the scheduled events to be held on the sidelines of this forum in which the exhibitors will showcase their latest achievements and products, according to Ghorbanov.

In the meeting Karbasi expressed Iran’s readiness for attending this forum saying “this economic forum could have great achievements for all the parties, so it is necessary to take accurate planning in this respect.”

He also suggested that the private sectors of the Caspian Sea nations would be given the opportunity of B2B meetings with each other to explore avenues of cooperation and familiarity with each other markets.

The Caspian Economic Forum will cover a variety of issues and subjects including project implementation and joint plans, exchange of experiences on the development of special economic zones, legislation and standards, digital economy, cooperation between coastal regions and joint ventures.

