Negotiation with those who renege on promises is ‘stupidity’: Shamkhani

TEHRAN – In an open reference to the United States which quit the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday that negotiation with those who renege on their promises is “stupidity” and shows “weakness” and “frustration”.

“Today, with the exemplary resistance of the Iranian people, our enemies have reached this belief that they cannot make the Iranian people surrender by exaggerating the imaginary ghost of war,” Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), told the MPs sitting the parliament’s economic committee.

He noted that the enemies are aware of their failure in adopting the policy of “pressure-negotiation” and have no way but full implementation of their commitments.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on July 10 that Iran will not negotiate under pressure, suggesting that the United States must first stop “economic terrorism” against Iran if it seeks negotiations.

“Negotiation under pressure has never been possible. They must stop pressure and economic terrorism against Iran and after that they can talk about implementing the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal],” Zarif told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

In an interview with NBC News in an interview aired on July 16, Zarif said that the room for negotiations is wide open if U.S. President Donald Trump lifts sanctions against Iran.

“The U.S. has always had sanctions on Iran, it’s unfortunately addicted to sanctions, but there have been sanctions that have been imposed since President Trump came to office. Once those sanctions are lifted then room for negotiations is wide open,” he said.

The U.S. has taken radical measures against Iran. On April 8, it designated the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Also, on April 22, the U.S. announced that it will not extend sanctions waivers for the buyers of Iran’s oil and asked the remaining countries that import oil from to stop their purchases by May 2 or face U.S. sanctions.

NA/PA