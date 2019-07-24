Spanish art scholar Pol Capdevila to give lecture at IAF

TEHRAN – Spanish art scholar Pol Capdevila Castells is scheduled to give a lecture on contemporary art and aesthetics during a session at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Friday.

A number of Iranian scholars and art students will attend the session entitled “Poetics of History in Contemporary Art, Why Do Artist Change the Past?”

Capdevila is Professor of Theory of Art and Aesthetics at UPF University in Barcelona.

Photo: A poster for the meeting “Poetics of History in Contemporary Art, Why Do Artist Change the Past?”

