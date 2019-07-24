Fire damages 1,000 Sq. m of historical texture in Tehran

TEHRAN – Recent assessment shows that fire has destroyed some 1,000 square meters of historical buildings encircling Hassanabad Square in downtown Tehran.

The blaze, which erupted late on July 17, was put out by the fire brigade within an hour. However, some sources say that it was extinguished by too many loads of water that causes even further damages to the brick structures.

Three teams of cultural heritage experts, which are composed of restorers, architects and structural engineers, have commenced their surveys on Hassanabad buildings, though have not yet calculated the exact amount of damage, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Hassanabad buildings were designed by Iranian-Armenian architect Qelich Baqelian, with the structural engineering provided by fellow Iranian-Armenian architect Leon Tadosian, according to Wikipedia.

Hassanabad, also spelled Hasanabad Sq., is named after an old and historical area of the same name, which is situated in the Monirieh district of the Iranian capital.

The area was originally developed during the reign of the Qajar era (1789–1925). Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the square was renamed to the 31st of Shahrivar, in commemoration of the invasion of Iraqi bombers to the Iranian air bases. However, the new name did not remain and it was reverted to Hassanabad.

