Omani FM set to meet Zarif in Tehran

TEHRAN – Omani Foreign Minister Yusef Ben Alawi is scheduled to visit Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The visit is aimed at promoting dialogue and exchange views on the latest developments in the region, IRNA reported.

Alawi met with Zarif in Tehran on May 20, when the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

According to Oman’s Foreign Ministry, Alawi’s visit to Tehran is aimed at developing bilateral relations and following up the regular consultations, especially the latest developments in the region.

Oman has earlier announced that it is following up the issues related to shipping in Strait of Hormuz and urges all parties to practice self-restraint and resolve the issue through diplomatic means.

Alawi has warned that any conflict between Iran and the U.S. or any miscalculated move will put the entire region in danger.

Muscat believes that the two sides (Iran and U.S.) understand how dangerous the simmering conflict is, the Omani foreign minister said in an interview with the BBC.

The international community and the regional parties can direct Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table under the persuasive atmosphere, he added.

On Oman and Kuwait’s mediating role in Iran-U.S. dispute, he said it is not called mediation, but a move in line with preservation of stability and prevention of aggression and taking control of it.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has categorically rejected the notion of talks, saying Iran will not at all “repeat the bitter experience” it gained from the negotiations that led to the nuclear deal and later ditched by Trump.

No wise man would enter talks with a country that has reneged on all agreements, the Leader asserted.

