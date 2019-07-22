Omani foreign minister to visit Iran on Saturday

TEHRAN - Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah is scheduled to visit Iran on Saturday, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Alawi will visit Tehran to discuss “recent regional developments,” the Omani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Following tension in the region over seizure of a British oil tanker by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Oman issued a statement on Sunday calling on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences diplomatically.

On July 4, Britain captured a supertanker carrying the Iranian oil by claiming that it was transporting oil to Syria in violation of the EU sanctions.

NA/PA