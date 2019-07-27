Books from Western literature appear in Persian 

TEHRAN – Three books from the Western literature have recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

“Ernest Hemingway” by Philip Young and “Soren Kierkegaard” by Stephen Crites have been published by Now Publications. American writer Aimee Bender’s novel “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake” has also been published by Khazeh Publications.

Translated into Persian by Shiva Safari, “Ernest Hemingway” introduces the American writer Ernest Hemingway.

Young is considered to be the first serious Ernest Hemingway scholar. Indeed his scholarship brought him into conflict with Hemingway himself.

In his 1948 biography of Hemingway, written for his doctoral dissertation, Young argued that Hemingway’s writing was strongly affected by an injury Hemingway received in 1918, while serving in World War I.

Hemingway strongly objected to this theory, quoting him as saying, “How would you like it if someone said that everything you’d done in your life was because of some trauma?” Hemingway fought to have the publication of Young’s biography stopped, but after exchanging correspondence with Young, Hemingway agreed to let the book be published.

“Soren Kierkegaard” has been translated into Persian by Khashayar Deihimi.

Kierkegaard was a 19th-century Danish philosopher who has been labeled by many as the father of existentialism, although there are some in the field who express doubt in labeling him an existentialist to begin with. His philosophy also influenced the development of existential psychology.

Leila Hiedari is the translator of “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake”.

The book tells the story of Rose Edelstein who bites into her mother’s homemade lemon-chocolate cake on the eve of her ninth birthday, and discovers she has a magical gift: she can taste her mother’s emotions in the slice.

To her horror, she finds that her cheerful mother tastes of despair. Soon, she’s privy to the secret knowledge that most families keep hidden: her father’s detachment, her mother’s transgression, her brother’s increasing retreat from the world. But there are some family secrets that even her cursed taste buds can’t discern.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian copies of Stephen Crites’ “Soren Kierkegaard” (L) and Philip Young’s “Ernest Hemingway”.

RM/MMS/YAW

