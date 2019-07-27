Solving Persian Gulf crises entails collective wisdom: envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Ecuador has said solving the crises facing the Persian Gulf region requires multilateral efforts and collective wisdom.

It is vital to discuss the Persian Gulf issue with figures who can contribute to resolving the challenges in the region, Saadat Aghajani said, Mehr reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting on Friday, attended by Ecuadorian professors, diplomats, media people and managers of think-tanks on the situation in the region and the U.S. destructive intervention.

The envoy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies toward Tehran, saying, since Trump took office more than two years ago, Washington has shown various violent behaviors against other countries.

The U.S. attempt to create a war coalition with neighboring countries, its unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, signing big arms contracts to turn the region into a big bomb, imposing sanctions against Iran which are the signs of economic terrorism, and sending more troops to the region, as well as using psychological, intelligence and cyberwar against Iran and breaching the territorial integrity and political borders are among the U.S. warmongering and hostile activities, the ambassador explained.

Aghajani also described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of the main opponents of stability in the region, saying he was after annulling the nuclear deal since the very beginning of its implementation.

He also criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their positions that clearly undermine the regional interests.

The ambassador emphasized that mutual understanding and respecting the sovereignty of other states will be vital as well as removing sanctions in helping improve the region’s situation.

