TEHRAN- Mohammadreza Modares Khiabani was appointed as the new head of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), replacing Mohammad Saeedi, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Tasnim announced that Mohammad Saeedi had resigned from his position as the managing director of IRISL.

Modares Khiabani was previously a member of IRISL’s board of directors.

EF/MA