Iran’s steel ingot output up 5.6% in H1: WSA

TEHRAN- Production of steel ingots in Iran stood at 12.78 million tons during the first half of 2019, showing 5.6 percent rise compared to the first half of 2018, according to a report released by World Steel Association (WSA).

WSA report put the country’s steel ingot output at 2.165 million tons in June of this year, rising 6.1 percent from June of the previous year.

Iran has previously announced that production of steel ingot in the country during spring, which corresponds to the first quarter of Iranian calendar year, stood at 5.2 million tons, rising 3.7 percent from the same quarter in the past year.

