NIDC digs 41 oil, gas wells in 4 months

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 41 oil and gas wells during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), ISNA reported.

The drilled wells consisted of 17 appraisal/development wells and 24 workover/completion wells.

According to Mohammad Al-e Khamis, the deputy managing director of NIDC for drilling operation, over 50,929 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells.

The official said that of the mentioned 41 wells, 29 wells were drilled in the fields operated by National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), two wells in the fields under operation by Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC), three wells by Iranian Offshore Oil company (IOOC), three other ones by Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), and four wells by the other companies.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in nearly 40 years.

