NIDC digs 124 oil, gas wells in a year

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has dug 124 oil and gas wells across the country during the past year, Shana reported quoting the managing director of the company as saying on Sunday.

Seyed Abdollah Mousavi said that the drilled wells consisted of one exploration well, 52 appraisal/development wells and 70 workover/completion wells.

He said some 170,270 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in nearly 40 years.

MA/MA