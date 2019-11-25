NIDC digs 138 oil, gas exploration wells in 4 decades

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has dug 138 oil and gas exploration wells in onshore and offshore areas throughout the country in the past four decades after the victory of Islamic Revolution, Shana quoted the managing director of company as saying.

Abdollah Mousavi also underlined the significant role of NIDC in discovery of 15 oil and gas reserves in the country.

Holding 70 onshore and offshore drilling rigs as well as equipment and facilities for offering integrated technical and engineering services, the company accounts for a major part of drilling exploration as well as appraisal/development wells in the country, the official noted.

As previously announced, NIDC has dug 124 oil and gas wells across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

The drilled wells consisted of one exploration well, 52 appraisal/development wells and 70 workover/completion wells and 170,270 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in nearly 40 years.

MA/MA