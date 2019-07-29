Ammar al-Hakim says economic war on Iran is ‘comprehensive’

TEHRAN - Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, has said that economic war has been launched against Iran and a number of other countries, yet the one imposed on Iran is more “difficult” and “comprehensive”.

“No side wants war, because its consequences will not be limited to the Middle East region and will spread to the whole world,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Monday in an interview with NAS news.

He noted that Iraq can play an intermediary role in reducing tension between Iran and the United States.

He added that his will not forget Iran’s supports in difficult times.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran after he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year.

Trump has even introduced full ban on Iran’s oil export, a move which has been described as an economic war against Tehran.

