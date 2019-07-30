Niavaran center to display top photos of the year

TEHRAN – The 11th Doorbin.net Top Photos of the Year Exhibition will open at the Niavaran Cultural Center on Friday.

The exhibition is organized every year by Doorbin.net, Iran’s photojournalism agency, Tehran Photo Agency and the Niavaran Artistic Creations Foundation in Tehran.

A selection of 348 photos by 38 photojournalists taken over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2018-2019) will be showcased in the exhibit, the organizers have announced.

The exhibition, which will be running until August 16, is scheduled to move to eight Iranian cities afterwards.

Photo: A poster for the 11th Doorbin.net Top Photos of the Year Exhibition designed by Majid Hojjati.

