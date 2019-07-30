‘PEDEC projects in Makran, West Karoun running smoothly’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) said despite the slight hiccups caused by the floods in the spring all the oil projects in the West Karoun are running smoothly and the company is also pursuing its oil projects in Makran region.

Speaking to Shana on Monday, Touraj Dehqani said although West Karoun witnessed a slight decline in oil output due to several flash floods in spring this year, more than 300,000 barrels of oil is currently being recovered from the joint oilfields of the region and plans are underway to increase oil production in the region.

Dehqani also touched upon the latest progresses in Goreh-Jask Oil Pipeline in Makran coastal strip, saying that “With $2 billion of investment, the pipeline would carry crude oil through three provinces of Bushehr, Fars and Hormozgan in southern Iran.”

The project entails laying 1,000 km of pipeline, construction of an export terminal and the required compressors, installing measuring equipment, storage facilities, etc.

The official went on mentioning the power supply issue in the West Karoun region, saying that "Uninterrupted production of oil in the West Karoun region depends on the continuous and reliable supply of electricity, which is why construction of the West Karoun Power Plant is of particular importance."

He further noted that the first phase of Karoun Power Plant is nearly finished and will go operational soon.

“According to the plan, within the next two months, electricity supply for Yadavaran Oilfield and West Karoun Pump House would be ensured,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official stated that an electrical submersible pump (ESP) had been installed in North Yaran Oilfield in line with a project to maintain productivity of the joint field.

According to PEDEC, the pump is installed at the 2,300-meter depth inside a 7-inch pipe lining.

North Yaran development project is underway for a 30,000 barrels per day production capacity. The production goal was reached back in 2016 but output declined after a while and

ESPs were needed to ensure productivity of the field. The first ESP was installed in the field in July 2019.

The PEDEC head further added that his company had started cooperating with the University of Tehran for carrying out studies on technological development of Azadegan Oilfield.

He also said plans were underway to enhance the production capacity of Yadavaran Field within the next few months, adding maximum efficient recovery in the field is considered in the production enhancement project.

EF/MA