PEDEC signs deal with domestic firms for manufacturing electro pumps

TEHRAN – Iran’s Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) signed deals with three Iranian companies on Monday for manufacturing and maintaining electro pumps for an oil pipeline project in southern Iran.

As reported by Shana, the contracts were signed between PEDEC and Iran Industrial Pumps Company, Pumpiran and PetCo in a ceremony attended by the Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the contracts are aimed at building 50 pumps for Goreh-Jask pipeline project and maintaining them for a five-year period.

The total value of the contracts is estimated at roughly 48 million Euros.

Construction of the Goreh-Jask pipeline and the crude oil export terminal at Jask Port are among NIOC’s priority plans which are being implemented by tapping the maximum capacity of domestic contractors and manufacturers.

The project includes the construction of approximately 1,000 kilometers of 42-inch pipelines, five pumping stations, measuring and monitoring equipment, construction of storage tanks and export jetties,

By implementation of the project, one million barrels of crude oil per day from the Goreh oil terminal in the southwestern province of Bushehr is supplied to the Jask region off the coast of Oman Sea, and Jask will become strategically important as the country's second-largest crude oil export terminal.

Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) kicked off the construction of a petro-refinery complex in Jask Island in January 2019.

According to NPC Project Director Alimohammad Bosaqzadeh, the complex is aimed to supply part of the country’s energy needs and also to increase non-oil exports from the region.

Being closer to South Asian countries has made this strategic region significant for Iran’s future export plans.

Located 1,690 kilometers (1,050 mi) south of Tehran, Jask is a port town situated on the Gulf of Oman.

EF/MA