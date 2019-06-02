Iranian oil ministry outlines priorities for major subsidiaries

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, in separate decrees, outlined the current fiscal year (March 21, 2019-March 19, 2020) priorities of the ministry’s four major subsidiaries, Shana reported on Saturday.

In the decree addressed to Masoud Karbasian, the head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), completion and inauguration of the phases 13, 14, 22 and 24 of South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) as well as increasing the capacity of crude oil production in the joint fields of Karun region and construction of the Goureh-Jask oil pipeline and the Jask port’s oil terminal are mentioned as the main priorities for NIOC.

As for the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Hassan Montazer Torbati, the head of the company, is asked to put few tasks on agenda as priorities of NIGC, among which completion of gas supply network to Sistan-Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran and also connecting all the country’s industrial zones and power plants to the network, supplying gas to one million new urban and rural households and finally gas supply to 7600 industrial units which consume liquefied gas can be mentioned.

Alireza Sadeq- Abadi, the managing director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), is set to take necessary measures to develop and stabilize Abadan Refinery along with construction and completion of Siraf Refinery Complex as well as the Bandar Abbas - Sirjan - Rafsanjan new crude oil pipeline.

The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) headed by Behzad Mohammadi is asked to complete the phase 1 of Bushehr Methanol Petrochemical Complexes and also complete Kaveh Methanol Complex in the Persian Gulf port city of Bandar Dayyer, Bushehr Province as well as Ilam olefin plant project in the west of the country.

As the deputy oil minister for research and technology, Saied Mohammadzadeh, was also set to fulfill the task of taking necessary measures for commercialization and manufacturing of 10 highly-consumed items in the oil industry in collaboration with the private sector.

Every year the oil ministry sets some tasks and goals for its subsidiary companies to fulfill by the end of the fiscal year.

Recently, focusing on domestic production, developing joint oil and gas fields while paying especial attention to environmental protection have been among the main priorities of the Iranian Oil Ministry.

EF/MA