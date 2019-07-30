Bartering agreements with neighbors discussed

TEHRAN- During the 31st session of the Economic Promotion and Information Dissemination Headquarters held on Monday, different economic issues of the country were discussed, among them signing of bartering agreements with the neighboring countries was an important subject, IRNA reported.

The meeting was chaired by Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and attended by Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie.

The other subjects discussed in the meeting were the recent rising price of commodities, online taxis, rising airplane ticket prices, and clearance of goods from the customs.

Boosting non-oil exports to the neighbors in the framework of bartering which needs no banking transactions has come under the spotlight as a strategy to combat the U.S. sanctions on the country’s economy.

MA/MA