Tehran open to talks if U.S. pays sanctions damages: Mirsalim

TEHRAN – Former presidential candidate Mostafa Mirsalim says Iran is open to talks with the U.S. only if the U.S. compensates for the damage it inflicted on Iran through sanctions.

Speaking with the Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Mirsalim criticized Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for saying Iran would enter negotiations if the U.S. lifts sanctions.

“Lifting the sanctions is not enough and the U.S. also must compensate for the damage it has inflicted on Iran, if there is going to be negotiation between Iran and the U.S.,” he suggested.

After the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the Trump administration has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Iran, which include a total ban on Iran’s oil exports.

