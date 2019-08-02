Donald Trump to appear in Iranian musical “City of Cats”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Javad Hashemi plans to use an animated character of President Donald Trump in his new musical “The City of Cats”.

“The film tells the story of people who dream of becoming singers, they choose the wrong way and leave their homeland to make their dreams come true,” Hashemi told the Persian service of MNA on Friday.

“Shooting will begin next month with actors Farhad Aiish, Amin Zendegani, Melika Abdorrazzaqi and Amir Ghaffarmanesh,” he added.

Hashemi directed the musical “Octopus 1: White forehead” in 2011. He made a sequel to the film named “White-Forehead 2”.

Photo: Javad Hashemi in an undated photo.

