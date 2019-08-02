Peyman Maadi to star in “The Story of the Walnut Tree”

TEHRAN – Peyman Maadi, the actor of “Camp X-Ray” and “Last Knights”, will collaborate in Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian’s new film “The Story of the Walnut Tree”, a public relations team of the project announced on Friday.

No further details were published about the story of the film, which has been written by Ebrahim Amini and will be produced by Seyyed Mostafa Ahmadi.

Maadi co-starred with Kristen Stewart in U.S. director Peter Sattler’s debut “Camp X-Ray” in 2014 and collaborated in Japanese director Kazuaki Kiriya’s action-adventure “Last Knights” in 2015.

He also starred in “About Elly” and “A Separation” by Iranian prominent director Asghar Farhadi. He received the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival for his role in “A Separation” in 2011.

Maadi also appeared in “The Night Of”, a 2016 American crime drama television miniseries, broadcast on HBO.

Mahdavian is the director of acclaimed dramas “Standing in the Dust”, about Ahmad Motevasselian, an IRGC commander who was kidnapped by the Zionist regime in 1982 in Lebanon and “The Midday Event”, a political drama that features the terrorist atrocity of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization in Iran of the 1980s.

He has also directed “Lottery”, about trafficking Iranian women to Arab countries, and “Blood Trap”, a sequel to his political drama “Midday Event”.



Photo: This combination photo shows director Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian (L) and actor Peyman Maadi.

