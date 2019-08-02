Intl. poultry, livestock exhibit slated for late Aug.

TEHRAN – The 17th International Exhibition of Livestock, Poultry, Fisheries, and Related Industries of Golestan (GOLPOLEX 2019) is set to be held during August 27-30 in Golestan Province, northern Iran, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

According to Director General of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Agricultural Export and Alternate Industries Coordination Office Mohammad Bazari, the exhibition is aimed to introduce the country’s latest achievements and capabilities in this industry.

“The exhibition aims to introduce the latest achievements in the field of livestock and poultry, and to present a platform for start-up companies to enter this industry,” Bazari said.

Exploring ways of improving the livestock and poultry industry, providing investment opportunities to promote the industry, identifying trade competitors and organizing programs to enter the global market were other goals mentioned for this exhibition.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas in the livestock and poultry industry including, feedstuff, veterinary drugs, equipment, fisheries and aquaculture, ornamental fish, pets, services and related industries.

