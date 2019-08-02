Iran to adopt tit-for-tat in case of aggression: ex-IRGC chief

TEHRAN – Iran would attack the enemy with missiles should it conduct missile attacks against Iran, says former IRGC Chief Mohsen Rezaee.

Rezaei, who currently acts as the secretary of the Expediency Council, made the remarks in an interview on state TV on Wednesday night, according to Mehr.

He said Iran has been actively countering threats posed by the enemy and is ready to strike back in case of any aggression.

Rezaee also pointed to a recent downing of an intruding U.S. drone by the IRGC and the Guards’ confiscation of a British tanker after Britain seized a supertanker carrying Iranian oil.

“We are currently carrying out an active resistance. We respond to the enemy,” Rezaee said.

“We know if we do not respond, they would attack,” he argued.

On June 20, the IRGC shot down an intruding American spy drone in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan. The incident was not met with an immediate military reaction from the U.S.

On July 4, British Royal Marines in Gibraltar stormed the Iran-operated supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar. On July 19, Iranian forces seized a UK-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf after it tried to flee the scene of a major collision with an Iranian fishing boat.

Rezaee was the first political figure who proposed a tit-for-tat action in response to the seizure of Grace 1 by Britain.

MH/PA