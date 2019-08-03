Sanctions on Zarif shows U.S. irrationality: Education Ministry

TEHRAN - In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Education strongly condemned the U.S. administration for sanctioning Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, IRNA reported.

The statement underlined that the improper move in fact reflected the failure and concern of the Trump administration about the strong and effective logic of Iran’s chief diplomat.

The U.S. Treasury's unusual and non-diplomatic move that put Zarif on its list of sanctions indicates Washington’s unilateralism and also lack of wisdom on the part of its leaders, it said.

On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. move, describing the measure as a clear sign of the White House’s “frustration”.

The new U.S. sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness in face of Iran’s smart diplomacy, which is based upon logic, the ministry said.

Zarif told the New York Times earlier this month that little was at stake for him even if he were sanctioned. “I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran,” he said.

Foreign officials and dignitaries have also condemned sanctions against Zarif, saying it will erode chances for a de-escalation of conflict between Iran and the United States.

The European Union has announced that it will continue to engage Zarif.

Zarif is recognized as a highly qualified diplomat. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democratic senator, criticized the move, saying it was a “mistake” to sanction Zarif and described him as a “capable” diplomat.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told IRNA that sanctions on Zarif shows the lack of sincerity on the part of the U.S. in seeking negotiations.

“Sanctions cannot silence the telling and reasoned language of Zarif,” noted Takht Ravanchi who was a negotiator with the 5+1 countries in crafting the 2015 nuclear deal.

PA/PA