Collapse at ice cave kills one

TEHRAN – One person lost his life when tons of ice and rock collapsed in an ice cave in the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province on Friday, deputy director of the provincial Red Crescent Society has said.

The collapse took place at Chama ice cave located in the central part of Koohrang city, a popular spot for people wanting to get away from the heat.

An injured woman was rescued by the Red Crescent forces, but no one trapped under the snow, Mehr quoted Reza Zaheri Abdeh-Vand as saying.

“After locals reported the collapse, we dispatched five teams of relief and rescue forces,” he noted, adding, “After arriving at the incident scene, we saw a huge ice and rock fall.”

“Due to not being aware that whether any tourists have been trapped under the ice, we had to chop a huge pile of ice and snow with special equipment but finally found out that no one is beneath it,” he explained.

Unfortunately, a young man from Kerman province lost life immediately after the collapse, he concluded.

Last year on August 24, Chama ice cave collapsed leaving one dead. Also a year earlier, two tourists from Shiraz, Fars province, were killed in a similar incident.

FB/MG