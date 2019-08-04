Tehran session to review “Russian Roulette” on Russia’s interference in 2016 U.S. elections

TEHRAN –“Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump”, a book on Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, will be reviewed in a session in Tehran on Tuesday.

Written by American journalists Michael Isikoff and David Corn, the book has been translated into Persian by Elham Gerami and it has been published by Elmi Publications.

Experts Elaheh Kulai, Javad Salehi and Hossein Naqqashi, as well as the translator, are expected to attend the session that will be held at the House of Humanities Thinkers.

“Russian Roulette” is a story of political skullduggery unprecedented in American history. It weaves together tales of international intrigue, cyber espionage and superpower rivalry. After U.S.-Russia relations soured, as Vladimir Putin moved to reassert Russian strength on the global stage, Moscow trained its best hackers and trolls on U.S. political targets and exploited WikiLeaks to disseminate information that could affect the 2016 election.

The Russians were wildly successful and the great break-in of 2016 was no “third-rate burglary.” It was far more sophisticated and sinister -- a brazen act of political espionage designed to interfere with American democracy. At the end of the day, Trump, the candidate who pursued business deals in Russia, won. And millions of Americans were left wondering, what the heck happened?

The book chronicles and explores this bizarre scandal, explains the stakes, and answers one of the biggest questions in American politics: How and why did a foreign government infiltrate the country’s political process and gain influence in Washington?

Isikoff is an American investigative journalist who is currently the Chief Investigative Correspondent at Yahoo! News. Corn is an American political journalist, author and the chief of the Washington bureau for Mother Jones magazine.

Photo: A poster for the review session of “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump”.

