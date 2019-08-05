Zarif says while in UN he was told to go to White House or be sanctioned 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a press conference on Monday that while he was in New York the Americans told him that if he did not accept to go to the White House to meet President Donald Trump he will be sanctioned in two weeks.

Zarif visited New York in mid-July to participate at the annual session of the UN Economic and Social Council (UNOSOC).

“In the trip to New York it was announced to me to accept the invitation of the White House for negotiations otherwise I would be sanctioned in two weeks,” Zarif stated.

On Thursday, August 1, the United States declared sanctions on Zarif, a move which was interpreted as a declaration of sanctions on diplomacy, which the Trump administration repeatedly claims it wants with Tehran.

Zarif said the U.S. decided to sanction him when he revealed that the B-Team, among them White House national security advisor John Bolton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is trying to lure Trump into a war with Iran.

“The U.S. decided to sanction me when I introduced the B-Team,” Zarif remarked.

However, Zarif said, he does not think that Trump is not seeking war with Iran.

On whether it was necessary that the United State be a party to the negotiations that led to the conclusion of the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal, Zarif said the involvement of the U.S. in the JCPOA was a “necessary evil” because the country is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and for lifting the UN sanctions it was necessary that it be included.



The chief diplomat also blamed the U.S. for fueling tension in the Persian Gulf.

The United States is seeking a maritime coalition to guard what it calls “safe shipping” in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is responsible for fueling fire in the Persian Gulf and it cannot be a firefighter,” Zarif noted.



PA/PA